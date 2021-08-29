Twins Beat Brewers, Control Series 2-0

The Minnesota Twins took game two at Target Field against the Milwaukee Brewers on Saturday.

After three scoreless innings, the Twins took a 4-0 lead. The Brewers responded in the fifth with four of their own to tie it up. Minnesota pulled ahead to 5-4 in the sixth and notched one more in the seventh to come out on top 6-4.

Miguel Sano led Minnesota with two RBIs. Charlie Barnes gave up four hits and three runs in the first four innings. Caleb Thielbar, Juan Minaya, and Alex Colomé combined for three hits, no runs, and four strikeouts in the remaining five innings.

The Twins improve to 57-72 while the Brewers drop to 78-52. The teams will close out the three-game series on Sunday afternoon. Pre-game coverage begins at 12:00 p.m. on AM 1240 95.3 FM WJON.

