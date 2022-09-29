Twin Cities Summer Jam Will Not Return In 2023

The annual Twin Cities Summer Jam concert festival will not happen in 2023. The decision was announced Wednesday, referencing construction of the new amphitheater in Shakopee as the main reason for the decision.

"Coming off the High of an incredibly successful event, we received the unfortunate news that the land which was once home to (Twin Cities Summer Jam) campgrounds was sold and the Shakopee Planning Commission approved a 10,000 seat amphitheater. With heavy construction planned in 2023 and the operations of the amphitheater slated to start in 2024, we have determined that Summer Jam will not be moving forward into 2023."

The Twin Cities Summer Jam festival began in 2019 with performances from Pitbull, Tim McGraw, Rascal Flatts, Soul Asylum, Quietdrive, Buckcherry, REO Speedwagon and the headliner, Aerosmith.

After the 2020 event was canceled due to the pandemic, the 2021 shows featured Zac Brown Band, Carrie Underwood, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Kip Moore and others.

The 2022 edition featured Kane Brown, Blake Shelton, Nelly, Trace Adkins, and .38 Special.

Twin Cities Summer Jam wasn't the only festival to announce it won't be back in 2023. Minneapolis' Rock the Garden at Walker Art Center also announced Wednesday that there would be no show in 2023.

