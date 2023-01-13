Twin Cities Man Charged With Soliciting a Child in Stearns County
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Another Minnesota man is charged with the solicitation of a child for sex in Stearns County.
Fifty-eight-year-old Randy Micke of Inver Grove Heights is charged with one felony count each of soliciting a child through electronic communications to engage in sexual conduct and describing sexual conduct with a child.
According to the complaint, Micke made contact with an investigator from the Central Minnesota Human Trafficking Task Force who was posing as a 14-year-old girl in an online chat room. The first contact was at the end of August.
Micke allegedly began asking the girl about her sexual experience and asked for a picture of her in a bikini or underwear. Records show the questions Micke was asking quickly became more sexually explicit.
The chats continued into December with Micke allegedly sending the girl a pornographic video of a younger girl with an older man.
Ultimately, a search warrant was served at Riske's Inver Grove Heights apartment on January 12th and he was arrested.
Micke told authorities he had been chatting with a 14-year-old girl but would never meet up with someone that young. Records show he denied sending a video but admitted to sending a link to the video.
