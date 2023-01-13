Twin Cities Man Charged With Soliciting a Child in Stearns County

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Another Minnesota man is charged with the solicitation of a child for sex in Stearns County.

Fifty-eight-year-old Randy Micke of Inver Grove Heights is charged with one felony count each of soliciting a child through electronic communications to engage in sexual conduct and describing sexual conduct with a child.

According to the complaint, Micke made contact with an investigator from the Central Minnesota Human Trafficking Task Force who was posing as a 14-year-old girl in an online chat room. The first contact was at the end of August.

Micke allegedly began asking the girl about her sexual experience and asked for a picture of her in a bikini or underwear. Records show the questions Micke was asking quickly became more sexually explicit.

Get our free mobile app

The chats continued into December with Micke allegedly sending the girl a pornographic video of a younger girl with an older man.

Ultimately, a search warrant was served at Riske's Inver Grove Heights apartment on January 12th and he was arrested.

Micke told authorities he had been chatting with a 14-year-old girl but would never meet up with someone that young. Records show he denied sending a video but admitted to sending a link to the video.

KEEP READING: Scroll to see what the big headlines were the year you were born Here's a look at the headlines that captured the moment, spread the word, and helped shape public opinion over the last 100 years.

See New Words Added to Dictionary.com in 2020