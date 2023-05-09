Twin Cities Coffee Shop Closing Saint Cloud Location

DUNN BROTHERS COFFEE CLOSING IN ST CLOUD LOCATION

Dunn Brothers Coffee, located in Coborn's Grocery Store at 900 Cooper Avenue South in St. Cloud will be no longer after Wednesday, May 10th, 2023. Those who love Dunn Brothers Coffee are sad to see them go, but those that love Caribou are in for a surprise.

SWITCHEROO

The Coborn's location will be switching from Dunn Brothers Coffee to Caribou Coffee. It's my understanding that there is a hiring event going on now, according to comments on the St. Cloud Area Community Page.

Many people have made the comment that the employees at this location are fantastic, and they are hoping that the employees will be staying on hand, even if the name is changing.

WILL THERE BE A HIRING EVENT?

As of this morning, I did not see any information specifically showing a hiring event for the location, either by Coborn's or by Cariou Coffee, but if you stop by the location, you can find out more information.

MIXED EMOTIONS OVER DUNN BROTHERS' DEPARTURE

People have mixed emotions about the switchover. Many people in the area love Caribou Coffee, and since most of the other Coborn's locations do carry Caribou, it seems like a logical decision.

One comment said that Caribou would be housing current Dunn Brothers employees.

Most comments were very positive about the change, wishing Dunn Brothers well; while some people made the comment that they were going to miss their favorite frappe; some people didn't realize that Caribou was going into the location and thought the coffee shop was leaving because there were too many coffee shops in the area. Alas; we can never have too many coffee shops in St. Cloud. If you wish to say goodbye to Dunn Brothers coffee at this location, Wednesday, May 10th will be the last day you can get your delicious frappe from this location.

