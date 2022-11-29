Tuesday’s Snowfall Totals Around the Twin Cities Metro

UNDATED (WJON News) -- The Twin Cities metro area got the brunt of the snowfall from Tuesday's snowstorm.

The National Weather Service snowfall totals (as of 4:30 p.m. Tuesday):

Burnsville 8.5"

St. Peter 8.5"

MSP 8.4"

Savage 8"

Falcon Heights 7.5"

Mendota Heights 7"

Prior Lake 6.9"

Victoria 6.5"

We don't have an official total for snowfall in St. Cloud yet, but it was generally speaking around an inch of snow.

A Winter Storm Watch and Winter Storm Warning remains in place until 9:00 p.m. Tuesday however most of the snow has now pushed off into Wisconsin.

The Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport had to shut down its runways for a period during the afternoon because the snow was falling too fast for the plows to keep up. The runways reopened by 4:00 p.m. but at least one Sun Country flight was diverted to the St. Cloud Regional Airport.