Tuesday Morning Closing 3 Minnesota Stores

DALLAS (WJON News) -- The retailer Tuesday Morning is closing its St. Cloud store.

The store at 2730 Division Street in Division Place is one of three stores in Minnesota that the company has announced will be closing. The other two are in Roseville and Excelsior.

Tuesday Morning is closing more than half of its 487 stores after the company filed for bankruptcy reorganization on Tuesday.

According to its website, Tuesday Morning has four locations in Minnesota with the lone remaining store after the closures being located in Plymouth.

Tuesday Morning is a national retail chain established in 1974 specializing in both domestic and international closeouts of medium to high-end name-brand gifts, luxury home textiles, home furnishings, housewares and seasonal décor.

