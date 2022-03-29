UNDATED -- Tuesday is Vietnam Veterans Day.

March 29th was the day that the last combat troops left Vietnam in 1973, and State Representative Bob Dettmer from Forest Lake says...

"In war, there are no unwounded soldiers. All Vietnam veterans will tell you it is impossible to forget the fear, camaraderie, bravery and, most important, the heartaches experienced in war."

58,319 U-S troops were killed in action in Vietnam.

1,719 were missing in action.

Get our free mobile app

Over 303 thousand were wounded in action, and more than 106 thousand Vietnam veterans are totally disabled.

One out of every ten Americans serving in Vietnam was a casualty.

The average age of a soldier in Vietnam was 19.

This story is courtesy of the Minnesota News Network.