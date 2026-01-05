ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- A conspiracy theory surrounding the assassination of Speaker Emerita Melissa Hortman and her husband, and the shootings of State Senator John Hoffman and his wife, has renewed attention after President Donald Trump shared a post on his Truth Social page over the weekend.

Fluence Media Political Analyst Blois Olson says it's irresponsible.

I can't explain why the president would do that, but it's irresponsible. It's irresponsible to amplify any of these conspiracy theories. I can tell you from my own social media feeds and my own interactions that there are too many people who believe in some of these conspiracy theories, and it's dangerous.

The Hortmans' children, along with the Hoffmans, asked the President to take the post down over the weekend.

I don't have any expectation that certain parts of the Republican party, just like certain parts of the Democratic party, are going to not keep these conspiracy theories going because it's what fuels their endorphins, it's what fuels their social media feeds.

A federal grand jury has handed down a six-count indictment against Vance Boelter.

The six counts include murder, attempted murder, and stalking charges.

U.S. Attorney Joseph Thompson says a letter was found in Boelter's abandoned car near his home in Green Isle, claiming that Governor Walz approached him about the killings. Thompson says the letter was Boelter's fantasy and shows he was delusional. Thompson says the letter also includes Boelter's confession to the crimes.

