Trobec&#8217;s To Host Popular Rib Fest and Car Show THIS Thursday!

Trobec’s To Host Popular Rib Fest and Car Show THIS Thursday!

Google Maps

Trobec's Bar and Grill in St. Stephen will host its 21st annual Rib Fest and Car Show on Thursday, September 8th. The event will run from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Courtney Cook via Unsplash
loading...

In addition to BBQ ribs and corn on the cob, Trobec's will also offer drink specials throughout the evening. The car show is free to enter and award plaques will be given out to the best of the best!

It was just over a week ago that Trobec's hosted a spaghetti feed and car show, but its already time to head back out to St. Stephen for round two.

Earlier this year, the popular eatery hosted its 86th annual Chicken Fry, which is one of the most popular events in all of Central Minnesota.

Labor Day Weekend Northern Lights as Seen in Minnesota

Categories: St. Cloud News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From AM 1240 WJON