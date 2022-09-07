Trobec’s To Host Popular Rib Fest and Car Show THIS Thursday!

Trobec's Bar and Grill in St. Stephen will host its 21st annual Rib Fest and Car Show on Thursday, September 8th. The event will run from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Courtney Cook via Unsplash Courtney Cook via Unsplash loading...

In addition to BBQ ribs and corn on the cob, Trobec's will also offer drink specials throughout the evening. The car show is free to enter and award plaques will be given out to the best of the best!

It was just over a week ago that Trobec's hosted a spaghetti feed and car show, but its already time to head back out to St. Stephen for round two.

Earlier this year, the popular eatery hosted its 86th annual Chicken Fry, which is one of the most popular events in all of Central Minnesota.