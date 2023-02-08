Trobec’s Bus Service Awarded Grant Funding for Stop Arm Cameras

Trobec&#8217;s Bus Service Awarded Grant Funding for Stop Arm Cameras

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The Minnesota Department of Public Safety-Office of Traffic Safety has announced another round of grant funding to equip school buses with stop arm cameras.

The program is a partnership with the Minnesota State Patrol, police departments and sheriff's offices statewide.

State legislators approved $14.7-million in total funding for this project for 2022 and 2023. The phase four grants will provide nearly $1.4-million to 19 school and transportation companies.

Trobec's Bus Services will receive over $200,000 in funding to add stop arm cameras to 67 buses, while Vision Transportation of Elk River in Sherburne County will be getting over $55,000 to equip cameras on 49 buses.

From 2017-2021, law enforcement cited over 4,600 drivers for stop arm violations.

 

 

