Trobec’s School Buses Go Green With New Propane Power
ST. JOSEPH (WJON News) -- An area business has added some new members to its vehicle fleet. Trobec's Bus Service in St. Joseph has added five new 2026 propane-powered school buses to its fleet thanks to a partnership with North Central Bus and Equipment. Trobec's says the additional buses reflect its commitment to environmental responsibility, operational excellence, and student safety.
The new propane buses have cleaner emissions, advanced safety technology, and run quieter than traditional buses. The company says they are excited about what the new buses mean for its drivers, passengers, and the company's future.
