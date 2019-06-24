Trobec’s Bus Seeking Tax Abatement to Move to St. Joseph

ST. JOSEPH -- Trobec's Bus Service is looking to move their operations to a new facility in St. Joseph, and they're requesting a tax abatement to help make it happen.

During Monday night's meeting the St. Joseph city council voted to move forward with the request.

Trobec's is proposing to build an over 108,000 square foot facility in the city's new industrial park.

According to city documents, the building would include space for motor coach storage, school bus storage, office and conference areas, a mechanic garage and wash bay, parts and inventory and a showroom.

The documents say Trobec's currently has 115 employees with the new facility adding an additional 15 to 25 jobs in the first year, with another 13 new jobs over the following three years.

The anticipated cost for the construction is about $7.2 million. They are looking for a total tax abatement of $450,000. St. Joseph City Administrator Judy Weyrens says she has reached out to the St. Cloud Area School District and Stearns County asking them to participate in the abatement. She says the length of the abatement will be determined on which units of local government join. Weyrens says she expects the city to hold a public hearing on the issue in the next 30 days.

The city documents say Trobec's Bus Service started in St. Stephen in 1938 by Tony and Frances Trobec so St. Stephen kids could attend Holdingford High School. In 1956 they added more buses to transport St. Joseph kids to St. Cloud schools. Trobec's bought their first motor coach in 1963.