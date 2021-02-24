School Bus Driver’s Across Minnesota Recognized This Week

ST. CLOUD -- School bus drivers in Minnesota have been more important than ever before during this unusual school year.

Bus drivers have taken on new roles, while making sure students get to and from school is a safe manner.

This week is School Bus Driver Appreciation Week.

Bethany Schubert is the Vice President of Trobec's Bus Service. She says their drivers have been very supportive through all the challenges.

We've asked a lot out of our employees this year from extra cleaning and safety precautions. Our word of the year has been adaptability and I think that's what everyone has done a really good job of doing.

She says while they couldn't hold their annual waffle breakfast this year, they still wanted to make sure their drivers knew they were appreciated.

We've hung banners around Cold Spring, Sartell, Sauk Rapids and St. Cloud that say we love our bus drivers. We snuck into our driver's buses and left them a gift and we will end the week with some more treats and Silly Hat Day on Friday.

With school buses on the roads more frequently now, Schubert reminds motorists to use caution and beware of your surroundings when following a school bus.

Earlier this week the 35W bridge was lit up in yellow to recognize school bus drivers and assistants.