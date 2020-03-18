School Bus Driver Charged in Fatal Minnesota Hit-and-Run

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) _ Prosecutors have charged a school bus driver with striking and killing a pedestrian in a Minneapolis suburb as he took children to school and then fleeing the scene.

The Hennepin County Attorney's office has charged 33-year-old Jason Rynders of Maple Grove with criminal vehicular homicide. Police say a woman was killed in a crash Monday morning in Brooklyn Park.

A man told police he was driving when he saw a school bus stopped and then felt his car hit something. It was a woman in the road.

The car driver said he yelled at the bus driver to call 911, but instead the bus driver left.