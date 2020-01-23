Edina Student Boarding Bus Struck By Hit-And-Run Driver

EDINA, Minn. (AP) _ Edina police say a student boarding a school bus was struck by a hit-and-run driver.

The Edina High School student was hit while boarding the bus around 8:10 a.m. Thursday. The injured student was taken to a hospital.

An Edina spokeswoman says it was not immediately known how serious the student's injuries were. A motorist allegedly drove onto the shoulder on the right side of the bus in the Minneapolis suburb and struck the student getting on the bus.

No other students were hurt. Police have not made any arrests. Police believe the vehicle involved is a Chevrolet Malibu or Cruze.