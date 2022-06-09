Stolen Vehicle in Waite Park; Hit and Run in St. Cloud

Waite Park Police is reporting a stolen vehicle on the 1500 block of Frontage Road North. Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crimestoppers joined me on WJON. She says the vehicle was recovered in St. Cloud. The vehicle was parked unlocked with the keys in the center console while its owners attended a movie. Mages says it is unclear if there was any damage done to the vehicle.

St. Cloud Police is reporting on 3rd street north and 31st avenue north a hit and run where a 10-year male was struck by a red 4-door convertible sedan while crossing 3rd street south on 31st avenue north. Police is indicating that the driver was a black male about 20 years of age. Mages says the driver did not stop. The 10-year old received just minor non life threatening injuries. Mages suggests that drivers pay attention.

If you have information on any unsolved crimes in the Stearns, Benton or Sherburne County area please report information by calling Crimestoppers at 1-800-255-1301, online at tricountycrimestoppers.org and click on submit a tip or use the P3 mobile app and submit your information that way.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Alicia Mages it is available below.