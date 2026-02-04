ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- TriUnity Foundation is accepting applications for a grant opportunity intended to support members who are battling a terminal or life-threatening illness.

Get our free mobile app

TriUnity Foundation is a nonprofit organization that was founded by St. Cloud Financial Credit Union.

It is accepting applications through March 31st for up to six grants worth $2,500 each. Four of the grants are from the Dancing With Our Stars fundraiser in 2025. The other two grants are from the St. Cloud Rox Military Appreciation Night in 2025.

If you or someone you know may qualify, the foundation encourages you to apply on the TriUnity Foundation website.