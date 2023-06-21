Update: Names Released in Triple Fatal in Kandiyohi County

HAWICK (WJON News) -- The Minnesota State Patrol has identified the three people who died in a head-on collision in Kandiyohi County on Sunday morning.

The driver of the BMW was 51-year-old Jill Ellingson-Hegstrom of Hawick.

The driver of the van was 72-year-old Douglas Franks of Monticello. His passenger was 69-year-old Diana Farm-Franks of Monticello.

All three people died in the crash. They were all wearing seatbelts.

Get our free mobile app

Troopers say the crash happened just before 11:00 a.m. on Sunday.

The BMW was traveling southbound on Kandiyohi County Road 2. The Dodge Caravan was traveling northbound on Kandiyohi County Road 2 when they collided.

READ RELATED ARTICLES