Update: Names Released in Triple Fatal in Kandiyohi County

Update: Names Released in Triple Fatal in Kandiyohi County

HAWICK (WJON News) -- The Minnesota State Patrol has identified the three people who died in a head-on collision in Kandiyohi County on Sunday morning.

The driver of the BMW was 51-year-old Jill Ellingson-Hegstrom of Hawick.

The driver of the van was 72-year-old Douglas Franks of Monticello.  His passenger was 69-year-old Diana Farm-Franks of Monticello.

All three people died in the crash.  They were all wearing seatbelts.

Get our free mobile app

Troopers say the crash happened just before 11:00 a.m. on Sunday.

The BMW was traveling southbound on Kandiyohi County Road 2. The Dodge Caravan was traveling northbound on Kandiyohi County Road 2 when they collided.

READ RELATED ARTICLES

 

LOOK: Highest-rated Free Things to do in Minnesota, According to Tripadvisor

Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated free things to do in Minnesota from Tripadvisor.
Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, State/Regional News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From AM 1240 WJON