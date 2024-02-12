Trial Begins for Second St. Cloud Shooting Suspect

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The second of three men charged in a south St. Cloud shooting that injured four people goes on trial this week.

Twenty-one-year-old Jamarcus Morris is charged with four counts of aiding and abetting attempted 1st-degree murder and four counts of aiding and abetting 2nd-degree assault with a dangerous weapon.

The shooting happened near the intersection of 11th Avenue South and 6th Street South in July 2022.

According to the criminal complaint, Morris and two other suspects, 26-year-old Bryant Garth II and 29-year-old Daquan Ledbetter, pulled up to a group of people and fired multiple gunshots into the crowd.

In all, 33 shots were fired in the incident, and three men, between 19-21-years-old, and a 15-year-old boy were taken to the hospital.

Ledbetter was found guilty on the same charges and was sentenced to 63 years in prison.

Garth is scheduled to go on trial in April.

READ RELATED ARTICLES

HAVE YOU SEEN ME? 28 Kids Missing From Minnesota As of March 16, 2023, there are 25 children missing from across Minnesota that have still not been found, according to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children . If you have seen any of them, or have any information on their whereabouts, please don’t hesitate to call 911 or you can call the National Center at 1-800-843-5678 (1-800-THE-LOST).

LOOK: Inside Minnesota's Massive Governor's Manison