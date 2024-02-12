Trial Begins for Second St. Cloud Shooting Suspect
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The second of three men charged in a south St. Cloud shooting that injured four people goes on trial this week.
Twenty-one-year-old Jamarcus Morris is charged with four counts of aiding and abetting attempted 1st-degree murder and four counts of aiding and abetting 2nd-degree assault with a dangerous weapon.
The shooting happened near the intersection of 11th Avenue South and 6th Street South in July 2022.
According to the criminal complaint, Morris and two other suspects, 26-year-old Bryant Garth II and 29-year-old Daquan Ledbetter, pulled up to a group of people and fired multiple gunshots into the crowd.
In all, 33 shots were fired in the incident, and three men, between 19-21-years-old, and a 15-year-old boy were taken to the hospital.
Ledbetter was found guilty on the same charges and was sentenced to 63 years in prison.
Garth is scheduled to go on trial in April.
READ RELATED ARTICLES
- Stearns County Tackling New Justice Center Project in 2024
- St. Cloud Planning University Drive Improvements in 2024
- Large Grant Awarded for Sherburne County Intersection Improvement
- Minnesota Launches New Assisted Living Report Card
- Emerald Ash Borer Discovered in 48th Minnesota County
HAVE YOU SEEN ME? 28 Kids Missing From Minnesota
LOOK: Inside Minnesota's Massive Governor's Manison