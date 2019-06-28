Tri-County Humane Society Pet Patrol: Zoey & Blackbeard

Zoey

Zoey is a vibrant 11 month old spayed American Staffordshire Terrier mix looking for an active new family to call her own. She hasn’t met other pets or children yet, so proper introductions will be important. Taking walks and playing outside are some of Zoey’s favorite activities. She loves just about any kind of treat and durable chew toy. Zoey could use some additional obedience training and a home where she gets plenty of consistency and exercise.

Blackbeard

Ahoy Mates! Blackbeard is asking permission to come aboard your ship! He’s 1 year old, neutered and had to have his left front leg was amputated due to an infection. But shiver me timbers - that hasn’t slowed him down one bit! His foster home said he made friends with the resident bunny but wasn’t a big fan of the other animals, including cats. He’ll need plenty of enrichment opportunities - including toys and maybe even a crow’s nest in his next home. Blackbeard qualifies for the Name Your Own Price Promotion, same-day adoptions only.

Check out all the animals available for adoption by going to the Tri-County Humane Society’s website or Facebook page. Or visit them at 735 8th Street Northeast in St. Cloud. They’re open Monday through Thursdays Noon to 6; Fridays noon to 8; Saturdays 11 to 5; and Sundays Noon to 5.