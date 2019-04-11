Tri-County Humane Society Pet Patrol: Vera & Astro

Vera

Vera has been at the shelter for a while now (since Jan. 19, to be exact), and she really deserves a home of her own. She’s spayed and is about 1-year-old. Vera came in as a stray, so there’s not much known about her except she has a lot of love to give. Vera is a good mix of sugar and spice - and adopting her would be very nice! Vera is currently residing in a foster home as part of our Adoption Ambassador program. Contact the shelter at 320-252-0896 if you would like to schedule a time to meet her.

Astro

Astro is a spunky 10 year old neutered Terrier mix in the market for a feline-free home. This sweetie loves to go for walks and also enjoys car rides. Astro enjoys a variety of toys but his favorite are stuffed plush toys. He feels it’s his duty to free them of their stuffing. He takes his job very seriously and with great gusto! Astro’s done well with other dogs and children in the past. He was housetrained in his previous home if let out on a consistent schedule and was kenneled when needed. This sweet senior still has a lot of love to give, he just needs someone to give it to.

Check out all the animals available for adoption by going to the Tri-County Humane Society’s website or Facebook page . Or visit them at 735 8th Street Northeast in St. Cloud . They’re open Monday through Thursdays Noon to 6; Fridays noon to 8; Saturdays 11 to 5; and Sundays Noon to 5.