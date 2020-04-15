Tri-County Humane Society Pet Patrol: Toby & Benedict

Toby

Toby is 2-year-old neutered Coonhound and Lab mix who is one bouncy fella! True to his hound nature, he’ll follow his nose to the ends of the earth; this boy is NOT at all reliable off leash. A suitable fenced-in yard would be a good idea for this dog. He’s done well with other dogs in the past, but shouldn’t go to a home with cats because he has such a high prey drive. Toby would benefit from obedience training to help him learn some basic manners. On the plus side, he’s VERY treat motivated, so training should be a breeze!

Benedict

We have a single, tall, dark and handsome fellow we'd like to introduce you to and he goes by the name of Benedict! This distinguished kitty is ready to meet his human soulmate. Benedict is 3 years old, neutered, and was a transfer from another facility, so we don't know much about his background. However, he has been nothing but an angel with TCHS staff. Benedict would appreciate access to plenty of toys to keep his mind active. (Check out the TCHS Re-Tail Shoppe for ideas; all profits go back to our animals.) He’s a big fan of wet cat food and catnip treats. Benedict’s adoption fee would be waived for a senior citizen or veteran.

To do our best to ensure the safety of our customers, staff, and volunteers amid Covid-19 concerns, we are switching to adoptions and viewing by appointment only. We are doing this to help keep our public traffic limited and follow health guidelines. Please call us ahead at 320-252-0896 if there is a specific animal you are interested in meeting and possibly adopting or if you currently have a deposit on a pet and would like to complete the adoption. Our current business hours are 12-5pm daily. We want to ensure we can continue to serve the animals and people of our community, but we also must do our part to be responsible during this public health issue. Thank you for understanding and helping ensure our staff, volunteers, and community stay healthy.