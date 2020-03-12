Tri-County Humane Society Pet Patrol: Spike and Ditzi

Spike

Spike may be wearing an "I'm Irish" bandana, but he's German ... German shepherd mix, that is! This neutered 10-month-old arrived at Tri-County Humane Society as a transfer from another facility. He can be dog selective, so a meet-and-greet with any resident dog would be required. He has a high prey drive and shouldn’t go to a home with cats or other small critters. Spike would love an active home; he has plenty of energy to burn! Obedience training might be a great option for Spike. He’s already figured out how to sit with only a hand gesture and a treat - he's one smart dude! Spike would appreciate plenty of toys to stimulate his mind and body; check out options available in the TCHS Re-Tail Shoppe. (All profits go back to the pets.)

Ditzi

Ditzi made this face when we told her that she's been at Tri-County Humane Society since Feb. 19th! This spayed 8-year-old was found as a stray and had a bad kitty cold when she arrived, but she's feeling much better now. She would benefit from a high quality diet in her new home to keep her as healthy as possible as she ages. Ditzi tested positive for Feline Immunodeficiency Virus (FIV), which affects a cat's immune system. This virus is spread primarily through bite wounds between cats. While some cats can have health complications from FIV, many more live long, happy, healthy lives. Her adoption fee would be waived for a senior or veteran.

Check out all the animals available for adoption by going to the Tri-County Humane Society’s website or Facebook page. Or visit them at 735 8th Street Northeast in St. Cloud. They’re open Monday through Thursdays Noon to 6; Fridays noon to 8; Saturdays 11 to 5; and Sundays Noon to 5.