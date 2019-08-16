Tri-County Humane Society Pet Patrol: Sophie and Connor

Sophie

Sophie is a spayed 9-year-old cat who can be active, playful and very affectionate once she's comfortable with you. She’s vocal and is used to getting treats every day around 3 p.m. as a mid-day snack. She’d love a cat tower to hang out on! Sophie hasn’t done well with young children in the past and would do best in a home without little kids. She recognizes her name when called and responds to "come," "no," and "want a treat?". Sophie would qualify for our Name Your Own Price promotion (same-day adoptions only) and her fee would be waived for a senior citizen or veteran.

Connor

Connor is a super somewhat-senior dog looking for a new home to retire in! This neutered 10-year-old Pekingese mix is laid back and enjoys napping on the couch. He isn’t necessarily a grumpy old man, but he’s been known to get a little stubborn in certain situations. Due to the length of his legs and age, Connor can’t navigate stairs very easily and would be happier in a home without stairs. A quiet home with a recliner or plush dog bed to call his own would probably make this little guy a lot less grumpy!

Check out all the animals available for adoption by going to the Tri-County Humane Society’s website or Facebook page. Or visit them at 735 8th Street Northeast in St. Cloud. They’re open Monday through Thursdays Noon to 6; Fridays noon to 8; Saturdays 11 to 5; and Sundays Noon to 5.