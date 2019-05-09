Tri-County Humane Society Pet Patrol: Pixie and Gus

Pixie

Who could resist this smile? Not us, and hopefully not you! Pixie is a 2-year-old German Shepherd mix who is looking for her next adventure. She's a Southern gal, coming all the way from sunny Texas to snowy Minnesota. Pixie shouldn’t go to a home with cats due to her prey drive. She seems fussy with some of the dogs she’s met at the shelter, but was fine with dogs in the past (a meet-and-greet with any resident dogs would be recommended). Pixie’s done well with children, but slow and proper introductions are always recommended. Pixie could use a lot of exercise to help her burn off some energy, and for walks, it helps to use an Emily Weiss Walkie. (Which you can find at the TCHS Re-Tail Shoppe!) Obedience classes would be a good idea, too and she’s treat motivated!

Gus

Who could resist this smile? Not us, and hopefully not you! Pixie is a 2-year-old German Shepherd mix who is looking for her next adventure. She's a Southern gal, coming all the way from sunny Texas to snowy Minnesota. Pixie shouldn’t go to a home with cats due to her prey drive. She seems fussy with some of the dogs she’s met at the shelter, but was fine with dogs in the past (a meet-and-greet with any resident dogs would be recommended). Pixie’s done well with children, but slow and proper introductions are always recommended. Pixie could use a lot of exercise to help her burn off some energy, and for walks, it helps to use an Emily Weiss Walkie. (Which you can find at the TCHS Re-Tail Shoppe!) Obedience classes would be a good idea, too and she’s treat motivated!

Check out all the animals available for adoption by going to the Tri-County Humane Society’s website or Facebook page . Or visit them at 735 8th Street Northeast in St. Cloud . They’re open Monday through Thursdays Noon to 6; Fridays noon to 8; Saturdays 11 to 5; and Sundays Noon to 5.