Tri-County Humane Society Pet Patrol: Opal and Kirby

Opal

Opal is a sweet and gentle 1 year old neutered male tabby looking for a new home and people to call his own. Opal was described as a food connoisseur and loves dinnertime. His favorite spot to sit is by the window sill and stare off into the great outdoors waiting to spot some wildlife! Like many other cats, Opal is a big fan of catnip and loves toys that have catnip in them. He’s met and done well with other cats, dogs, and kids. A slow and proper introduction is always recommended when introducing a new pet to resident pets and kids. This friendly fellow cannot wait to meet his new family. His adoption fee would be waived for a senior citizen or veteran.

Kirby

Kirby is an 8-month-old Shepherd mix who came to us as a transfer from another rescue, so there’s not a lot of information about his past. Kirby can be a little shy, but once he warms up to you, he is all about the snuggles! He was likely used to being an outdoor dog and is still getting used to living indoors and housetraining. In terms of energy., Kirby is still very much a puppy and he’d do best in a home that has the time and patience to work with him. Check out the TCHS Re-Tail Shoppe for toy ideas to keep him entertained and away from your new slippers!

Appointments are necessary for surrendering, viewing or adopting animals. To set up your appointment call 320-252-0896. They’re open Monday through Thursdays Noon to 6; Fridays noon to 8; Saturdays 11 to 5; and Sundays Noon to 5. Pre-shop on the website, www.tricountyhumanesociety.org.