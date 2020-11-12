Tri-County Humane Society Pet Patrol: Moxi and Liddy

Moxi

Moxi's personality isn’t exactly reflective of her current personality, but more so a vision of possibility if she’s paired up with the right cat whisperer! She's actually a very shy, timid 6-month-old spayed cat. Could you be the one to bring her out of her shell? Moxi’s very sweet once she knows you. Shy cats do best when they’re given an open invitation to attention from people but it’s not forced onto them. Plenty of interactive toys will be a good first step in bonding with her. Moxi’s adoption fee would be waived for a senior citizen or veteran.

Liddy

November is Adopt a Senior Pet Month so we would like to highlight this super senior, Liddy! This beautiful spayed 10-year-old came to Tri-County Humane Society because she wasn’t comfortable around the new baby in the home. Liddy needs a place that's a little more low key. We don't know how she’d do around dogs or other cats because she's been the only pet her whole life. Liddy was described as usually mellow and sweet, but she can still be a typical sassy tortoiseshell when she wants her way! Liddy would love lots of hiding spaces and a window perch in her new digs. This pretty kitty tips the scale at overweight; her new owners should have a conversation with their vet about starting her on a healthy-weight diet. Liddy is looking for a quiet home to spend her golden years in - she's got plenty of years of love to give! Her adoption fee would be waived for a senior citizen or veteran.

Appointments are necessary for surrendering, viewing or adopting animals. To set up your appointment call 320-252-0896. They’re open Monday through Thursdays Noon to 6; Fridays noon to 8; Saturdays 11 to 5; and Sundays Noon to 5. Pre-shop on the website, www.tricountyhumanesociety.org.