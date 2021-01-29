Tri-County Humane Society Pet Patrol: Mittens and Juno

Mittens

Mittens are showing up everywhere! Don’t be left out – bring this one home and she’s bound to find lots of fun places to pose! Mittens is a 2 ½ year old spayed female cat who came from another organization. Therefore, not a lot is known about her life experience, but we can attest to her sweet and calm personality. Because we don’t know if she’s met other cats, dogs, or kids yet, a slow and proper introduction would be recommended when being introduced to all others residing in the home. You’d do Mittens a favor by giving her plenty of enrichment toys to keep her entertained. Her adoption fee could be waived for a senior citizen or veteran.

Juno

This beautiful 3-year-old spayed bulldog mix came to Tri-County Humane Society as a transfer from another facility. Juno can be choosy about which dogs she likes, so a meet-and-greet would be necessary with any resident dog in a prospective home. We do not know how she would do with cats. Juno has shown some mild symptoms of skin allergies at the shelter and so she’s been started on a sensitive skin/stomach diet. It’s recommended her new owner follow up with their veterinarian for long-term treatment. Juno loves her walks, and we recommend an Emily Weiss Walkie for an easier walking experience. (available in our TCHS Re-Tail Shoppe, where all profits go back to the shelter).

Appointments are necessary for surrendering, viewing or adopting animals. To set up your appointment call 320-252-0896. They’re open Monday through Thursdays Noon to 6; Fridays noon to 8; Saturdays 11 to 5; and Sundays Noon to 5. Pre-shop on the website, www.tricountyhumanesociety.org.

