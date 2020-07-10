Tri-County Humane Society Pet Patrol: Missy & Beanie

Missy

Missy is a beautifully-marked dilute tortoiseshell who's looking for a home! This spayed 10-year-old cat didn't get along with the other cats in her home; she'll likely be best as a solo kitty (or maybe with a kitty who's quiet and mature like her). We’re told she’s not a fan of small children or dogs. Missy was described as independent and mellow, but she’s still playful and LOVES to play fetch with small toy mice. She’s used to having access to lots of different scratching posts and would use them often. Missy has a good appetite and will overeat if allowed. Her portions should be closely monitored and she should be encouraged to play in order to keep her at a healthy weight. Missy’s adoption fee would be waived for a senior citizen or veteran.

Beanie

Beanie is a single guinea pig looking for a home. This guy came to Tri-County Humane Society as a stray believe it or not, so his past is unknown. We are estimating he is a little over one year old. Beanie seems to be well socialized and is friendly when being handled. He loves fresh fruits and veggies. Guinea pigs should always have access to hay and be fed pellets daily. Check out the TCHS Re-Tail Shoppe for supplies for Beanie.

All adoption visits are by appointment only during this time. To set up your appointment call 320-252-0896 and staff invite you to pre-shop on the website TriCountyHumaneSociety.org. They’re open Monday through Thursdays Noon to 6; Fridays noon to 8; Saturdays 11 to 5; and Sundays Noon to 5.