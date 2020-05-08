Tri-County Humane Society Pet Patrol: Lilo and Bear

Lilo

Lilo seems fairly tame and is used to interactions with people. Parakeets are generally social birds and often do well with a parakeet friend. If you’ve never owned a bird before, like any pet, do some research so you know what to expect . If you’re an experienced bird keeper and have room for one more in your flock, come check out Lilo.

Bear

Bear is a 2-year-old male kitty who LOVES attention. He’s a big fan of laser pointers and string toys. Bear’s used to having a scratching post and enjoys using it. He’s done well with cats and children in the past but can be a bit timid around dogs. Bear’s adoption fee would be waived for a senior citizen or veteran.

All adoption visits are by appointment only during this time. To set up your appointment call 320-252-0896 and staff invite you to pre-shop on the website TriCountyHumaneSociety.org.