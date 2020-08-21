Tri-County Humane Society Pet Patrol: Lassie and Kenni

Lassie

Lassie wants to go home - could it be your home? This 9-year-old spayed Lab mix spent her days as a farm dog and is looking forward to some TLC as an indoor dog during her senior years. Lassie has done well around animals, including cats, other dogs, and cows. She has a lot of energy and will be able to keep with an active family. Lassie loves belly rubs and head scratches. She’ll beg for attention when she wants it, and will let you know when she’s ready for alone time. Lassie would do best on a high-quality senior diet partnered with daily exercise. Help this Lassie come home! All pet visits are done by appointment, make yours to meet Lassie today!

Kenni

Kenni is a 14-year-old neutered cat who is extremely affectionate and very people-oriented once he gets to know you. He’s met other cats and young children in the past and did well, but he prefers a home without dogs. Kenni was known to be pretty talkative. He’d use his paws to grab his person's hand for pets when he wanted attention. Kenni is looking for a calm, quite home for his future years of retirement, complete with his own person to love. Kenni’s adoption fee would be waived for a senior citizen or veteran. All pet visits are done by appointment, make one to meet Kenni today!

All adoption visits are by appointment only during this time. To set up your appointment call 320-252-0896 and staff invite you to pre-shop on the website TriCountyHumaneSociety.org. They’re open Monday through Thursdays Noon to 6; Fridays noon to 8; Saturdays 11 to 5; and Sundays Noon to 5.