Tri-County Humane Society Pet Patrol: Elk and Attila

Elk

Elk is a 3-year-old American Staffordshire Terrier mix who's looking for a home. He came in as a transfer from another facility, so we have limited knowledge about his past. What we do know is that he has an ample supply of energy and would benefit from regular exercise and obedience training. Elk loves treats (who doesn't?) and seems to hear and respond better when snacks are involved. This spunky pup would make a great companion for someone with an active lifestyle.

Attila The Bun

Attila the Bun is a 3-month-old Lionhead mix rabbit ready to hop on into a new home – maybe yours? This sweet little guy is very social and is used to daily handling. He lived in a home with dogs and cats in the past and didn’t seem to mind sharing his family and space. According to his owners, Attila used a litterbox and liked to play inside cardboard boxes. He’s available for Foster-to-Adopt until he’s old enough to be neutered.

Check out all the animals available for adoption by going to the Tri-County Humane Society’s website or Facebook page. Or visit them at 735 8th Street Northeast in St. Cloud. They’re open Monday through Thursdays Noon to 6; Fridays noon to 8; Saturdays 11 to 5; and Sundays Noon to 5.