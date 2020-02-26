Tri-County Humane Society Pet Patrol: Capri & Princess

Capri

Capri is a 5 year old American Staffordshire Terrier mix in the market for a home without cats or other small animals. She’s done well with children of all ages in the past but can be a bit selective of her canine friends. Capri loves to snuggle on the couch and prefers to sleep with her people at night. She’s spayed and is used to being kenneled when left alone.

Princess

Tri-County Humane Society is looking for a patient home for Princess - she's very shy and will need some time to adjust to a new home. (May we suggest softly singing to her to break the ice; she seems to love that!) Princess has done well with other cats in the past but has not yet met dogs and would likely do best in a quiet home. This beautiful 5-year-old spayed cat is looking for a low-key home that will treat her like royalty. Her adoption fee would be waived for a senior citizen or veteran.

Check out all the animals available for adoption by going to the Tri-County Humane Society’s website or Facebook page. Or visit them at 735 8th Street Northeast in St. Cloud. They’re open Monday through Thursdays Noon to 6; Fridays noon to 8; Saturdays 11 to 5; and Sundays Noon to 5.