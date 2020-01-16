Tri-County Humane Society Pet Patrol: Bud & Sadie

Bud

Your new best friend is waiting for you at Kitty Korner! His name is Bud, appropriately! This 6-year-old neutered cat might do best as a solo pet because he hasn’t had successful relationships with dogs or other cats in the past. There’s nothing more flattering than being a cat’s favorite person. Right now Bud needs a new favorite person – might that be you? He wasn't known for having a need to play, but he enjoyed climbing on a cat tower. Bud’s adoption fee would be waived for a veteran and or senior citizen.

Kitty Korner is located at 1715 1st St. South, on the corner of Washington Memorial Drive and Division Street.

Sadie

Sadie is a 3-year-old guinea pig that’s available for adoption from the small animal room. Sadie is shy and may take some time to warm up to her new people. She’d benefit from daily handling to show her that people are her friend and connected to positive experiences. She should always have access to fresh water, Timothy Hay, and high-quality pellets. Her favorite treat is a piece of carrot.

Check out all the animals available for adoption by going to the Tri-County Humane Society’s website or Facebook page. Or visit them at 735 8th Street Northeast in St. Cloud. They’re open Monday through Thursdays Noon to 6; Fridays noon to 8; Saturdays 11 to 5; and Sundays Noon to 5.