Tri-County Humane Society Pet Patrol: Bowzer and Garth

Bowzer

Bowzer is a little bit of a loner - he isn't a fan of other animals, but he still wants a human (or humans) to call his own! This 9-month-old neutered cat is still a wild child - he does "rough play," and he's a hunter at heart. He should have access to plenty of interactive toys to keep him busy such as feather wands, catnip toys, hide-and-seek toys, etc. Feline enrichment is important to keep his mind and body well - ask a TCHS staff for ideas on how to keep this guy's hyper feline instincts in check - or channeled in a positive way! (A food puzzle or food ball may be best to help him satisfy his desire to hunt and catch his own prey.) He also would appreciate supervised outdoor time. Bowzer LOVES boxes and cat trees and can be found lounging in them often. His adoption fee would be waived for a senior or veteran.

Garth

Party on, Garth! This handsome, almost 3-year-old neutered pup came to Tri-County Humane Society as a transfer, so we don't know much about his history. We believe he is an American Pit Bull/Hound mix. All introductions to new pets and people should be slow and proper. Garth has been very sweet and friendly with staff since his arrival. He seems very energetic and would benefit from various durable toys to keep him entertained. Regular walks would help expend some energy; he tends to pull a bit on the leash and could use help getting used to walking nicely. (We sell Emily Weiss Walkies in our Re-Tail Shoppe which work great for dogs who pull on a leash).

Appointments are necessary for surrendering, viewing or adopting animals. To set up your appointment call 320-252-0896. They’re open Monday through Thursdays Noon to 6; Fridays noon to 8; Saturdays 11 to 5; and Sundays Noon to 5. Pre-shop on the website, www.tricountyhumanesociety.org.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app