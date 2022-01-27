Tri County Crimestoppers Urges Self Awareness in Parking Lots

Alicia Mages from Tri County Crimestoppers joined me on WJON today. She says she is receiving numerous tips from people in the area that they have been or have seen others approached by people in parking lots asking for money for gas and for various other reasons. Mages encourages people to be aware of their surroundings. She says if you are in your car and someone asks you to roll down your window do not do that. Mages says if you are being harassed or see other harassed call police.

Get our free mobile app

If you have information on any unsolved crimes in the St. Cloud area please report information by calling Crimestoppers at 1-800-255-1301, online at tricountycrimestoppers.org and click on submit a tip or use the P3 mobile app and submit your information that way.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Alicia Mages it is available below.