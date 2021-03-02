Tri-County COVID-19 Cases Remain Low

ST. PAUL -- The number of deaths and new COVID-19 cases in Minnesota continues on a downward trend.

Data from the Minnesota Department of Health show there were zero patients admitted to the hospital because of the virus Monday.

There were four more deaths related to the virus bringing the statewide total to 6,490.

Of the 443 new cases, Stearns County had 9 of them, Sherburne County had 8 and Benton County had just 1.

There are approximately 13,000 people in the state still requiring self-quarantine.