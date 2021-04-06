Tri-County Area Adds 164 New COVID-19 Cases Sunday and Monday
ST. PAUL -- There were 164 new cases of COVID-19 in the tri-county area from Sunday and Monday combined.
There were also four additional deaths from the virus in Minnesota.
The Minnesota Department of Health is reporting Sherburne County led the area with 74 new cases while Stearns County added 61 and Benton County added 29.
There are 3,014 new cases for the two days combined. Overall, Minnesota has had 530,662 cases of the coronavirus since the pandemic began just over a year ago.
The state's death toll now stands at 6,889.
