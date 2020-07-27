Trevor J. Evans, 72

February 5, 1948 - July 23, 2020

A Private Memorial Service was held at Emmanuel Christian Center, Elk River, for Trevor J. Evans, age 72, who died peacefully in his sleep at his home July 23, 2020. Inurnment was at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery, Little Falls.

Trevor was born in Hastings, New Zealand to Henry and Gladys (Oliver) Evans. He married Karen Johannes on March 3, 1991 in Mililani, HI.

Trevor served in the Air Force from 1966 to 1972 as a Staff Sergeant. He worked as an I.T. Specialist at Pearl Harbor and continued in I.T. after his retirement. Trevor loved spending time with family and friends and enjoyed studying the Bible. He was a member of Emmanuel Christian Center, Elk River.

He is survived by his wife, Karen; children, Leilani (Jay) Brandes, Robert (Leslie), Jackie Moore, Amanda (Shawn) McGowan; grandchildren, Alexandria, Winston, Sarah, Travis, Ethan, Megan and great-granddaughter, Hannah.

He is preceded in death by his parents and in-laws, Ewald and Leona Johannes.