Tree Removal Along Highway 27 in Little Falls Begins

LITTLE FALLS -- Prep work ahead of a major road construction project through downtown Little Falls gets started Monday.

Crews will begin removing trees along Highway 27 and other local streets as part of a summer-long project to rebuild the roadway. Drivers and residents will encounter workers, heavy equipment and occasional slow traffic while crews complete the tree removal.

The work is expected to last approximately 10 days.

The road construction portion of the project is expected to start shortly afterward and will create road closures at times.

Access to businesses will remain open during the project which is scheduled to be completed in the fall.