Mississippi River Bridge in Little Falls to Close Monday

LITTLE FALLS -- If you travel on Highway 27 in Little Falls, you'll want to take note of a closure starting Monday.

Crews will be closing the Highway 27 bridge over the Mississippi River between Front Street and Lindbergh Street for approximately two weeks. Those intersections will also close, however, pedestrians will be able to cross the bridge using temporary walkways.

The closure is needed as part of a major project that is improving a two-mile section of Highway 27 through town.

Access to local businesses will be available throughout the project although routes will occasionally change.

The entire project is scheduled to be completed in the fall.