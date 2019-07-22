Highway 27 Road Construction in Little Falls Enters New Phase

LITTLE FALLS -- A highway construction project in Little Falls is entering a new phase.

One segment of Highway 27 through downtown will open to traffic after 7:00 p.m. Tuesday. The new section of highway is from the Mississippi River bridge to 1st Street East.

The highway remains closed west of the river until late September.

When the new section of Highway 27 opens, a second section of the construction zone will close between 1st Street Southeast to 8th Street Southeast through August.

The Highway 27 and Highway 10 bridges are open over the Mississippi River however, truck traffic must continue to use the truck detour along Morrison County Road 214 and Highway 10 over the Mississippi River until October 1st.