Open House in Little Falls Ahead of Hwy 27 Road Construction

LITTLE FALLS -- The Minnesota Department of Transportation is holding a pair of open house meetings to provide details on an upcoming Highway 27 reconstruction project through downtown Little Falls.

The open house will be Thursday at Little Falls City Hall. There is a business meet and greet from 2:00-4:00 p.m. and a public open house from 6:00-8:00 p.m. You can learn details about the project including the schedule, the traffic plans and ask questions of MnDOT staff. You can attend either open house and arrive at any time during those hours.

The Highway 27 project is scheduled to start in mid-April and be completed in the fall.

There will be segments of the road closed to through traffic at different times, but MnDOT officials say access to local business will remain open. The entire project spans Highway 27 from 15th Street Southwest to 9th Street Southeast.

MnDOT has a Highway 27 construction project page on their website where maps and traffic impacts can be researched.