A new bakery and coffee shop has arrived in Sartell. It's called the Corvus Coffee & Bake Shop, and they not only want you to stop by for some tasty treats, they want you to feel good about eating them.

The Corvus Coffee & Bake Shop was originally a home-based bake shop, but now they are planning on being in a new commercial location which will give them the opportunity to bring you gourmet cakes, cupcakes, cookies, scones, whole grain muffins and other homemade delicious treats.

The Corvus Coffee & Bake Shop will be taking over the Dunn Brothers Coffee location near Highway 15 in Sartell.

The Corvus Coffee & Bake Shop makes their baked goods with whole food, natural and organic ingredients and also use local ingredients whenever possible. They also offer customization of most items for special orders, and offer gluten free, dairy free, nut free, and other options for people that request them.

The Corvus Coffee & Bake Shop is planning on opening their doors to the public in October, and will offer breakfast items like scones and muffins, smoothies which will be made with real fruit, as well as offering a full service coffee menu.

The location will open as a come on in, sit down or take out business, but they plan on eventually opening up the drive thru as well.

They have a lot of hopes and dreams for their new commercial business, hoping maybe to someday roast their own beans as well.

I've checked out their website and Facebook page, and they will not be taking any orders until the new location is up and running. I'm so excited to stop by and try their goodies, order some birthday cakes, and try their coffee creations. I figure, if they've got this much passion to create healthy tasty treats for us, I want in on it.

