Travis J. Wendroth, 34, Eden Valley

May 8, 1990 - August 3, 2024

attachment-Travis Wendroth loading...

Celebration of Life will be 11:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. Saturday, August 24, 2024 at Assumption Catholic Church in Eden Valley for Travis J. Wendroth, age 34, of Eden Valley who died unexpectedly on Saturday, August 3, 2024. Pastor Al Wieling and Pastor Roger Fears will officiate. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home of Eden Valley.

Travis was born May 8, 1990 in Litchfield to James and Roseann (Wimmer) Wendroth. He lived in the Eden Valley area most all of his life. Travis was a carpenter and also worked as a mechanic. He was a member of Free Grace Recovery Church in St. Cloud, where he was active volunteering in the sober community and wherever help was needed. Travis enjoyed the outdoors and was a jack of all trades. He was energetic, helpful, caring, generous and had a big heart. Travis loved spending time with his son, Lucas.

Survivors include his parents, James and Roseann of Eden Valley; son, Lucas of Litchfield; sister, Sara Wendroth (Mike Haglund) of Eden Valley; brother, James “Jimbo” (Kim) of Eden Valley; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his grandparents.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.