Traut Companies To Move Into New St. Joseph Headquarters

ST. JOSEPH -- Traut Companies is moving into their new headquarters later this week.

The company broke ground on their new 24,000 square-foot facility in St. Joseph last July and will move into their new space on Friday.

Get our free mobile app

Traut's new facility is almost twice the size of their current Waite Park location and includes a 6,000 square-foot warehouse on 13 acres along County Road 133, just 2 miles north of Coborns.

CO-owner Mark Traut says they have about 60 employees but may be hiring more people once they get settled.

Our people are amazing, everyone one of them. I wouldn't replace any of them.

Traut Companies began in 1982 and offers municipal and commercial well drilling services and products, irrigation for farm and lawn, residential products and services, residential well drilling, water treatment, dual rotary, sonic and geothermal well drilling and features a full service state certified water testing laboratory.