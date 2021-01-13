Jim Gruenke Helps Manage State’s Water Quality [PODCAST]

Traut Companies Water Treatment Manager Jim Gruenke is serving as a technical advisor to the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency's Smart Salting Assessment Tool program. Jim joined me on WJON today. He says their goal is to provide organizations and individuals in Minnesota with data in regards to salt usage. He says elevated chloride concentrations have been found in many areas but primarily with road salt and salt in water softeners. Listen to our conversation below.

Jim says a lifespan for a water softener is typically 20 years. He says older softeners aren't as efficient as newer ones which cause more issues with elevated chloride concentrations. Gruenke says he's business has been affected by the pandemic largely in a positive way. He says they've been busy. He says many people are working on home improvement projects. Learn more about Traut Companies and about the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency's Smart Salting Assessment Tool Program.