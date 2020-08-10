Transportation Planners Seek Feedback on Highway 15 Improvements

ST. CLOUD -- Transportation officials want you to weigh in on issues and opportunities to improve Highway 15 through St. Cloud.

The St. Cloud Area Planning Organization along with several other agencies and municipalities are conducting a study of Highway 15 between 12th Street North and 2nd Street South.

The planners are putting together an improvement plan for the highly-traveled corridor so funding requests can be advanced to make those improvements.

According to the APO's study, the Highway 15 corridor through St. Cloud carries approximately 30,000 cars per day with an estimated 8,000 more per day by 2045.

It's one of the highest crash cost corridors in the state, including three intersections in the top eight statewide in crash rates. More than three-fourths of the crashes are rear-end crashes or aggressive driving at traffic signals experiencing long delays.

The APO has developed an interactive map where you can drop virtual pins on a location and describe the needed improvements.

There will also be another public engagement component in November of this year to assure feedback from users can be included in the plan.