MnDOT to Hold Virtual Open House on I-94 Reconstruction Project

UNDATED -- The Minnesota Department of Transportation will hold a virtual open house Thursday to update the community on the Interstate 94 project between Monticello and Clearwater.

It's part of the larger 39-mile project to improve and add lanes between Maple Grove and Clearwater.

Members of the public can join the meeting by phone or online. Joining through the online feature will allow you to see the presentation and submit questions via a chat feature.

Comments will also be accepted via email until August 28th.

The virtual open house will be Thursday from 6:30-7:30 p.m.