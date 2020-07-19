Highway 23 Project Virtual Open House Available Monday

FOLEY -- A Highway 23 improvement project between Foley and Milaca gets underway in 2022 and officials at the Minnesota Department of Transportation want your input.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, MnDOT officials are inviting you to an online virtual open house to learn more about the project.

The project website will give you an opportunity to watch a project video, view layout designs, sign up for future email updates, ask questions and provide feedback.

The $11.7-million project will resurface 12-and-a-half miles of Highway 23 east of 13th Avenue in Foley out to the Rum River in Milaca and include new turn lanes, underground pipes and a guard rail. It also includes a one-mile stretch in Foley from Broadway Avenue to east of 13th Avenue. That portion of the project will include new curb and gutter, underground drainage improvements, sidewalks, a multi-use trail and a roundabout at 8th Avenue and Penn Street.

The virtual open house is available for viewing and feedback Monday through August 7th.

